Deutsche Reiterates Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Direct Line Insurance Group is 206.30. The forecasts range from a low of 153.52 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.64% from its latest reported closing price of 169.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Direct Line Insurance Group is 3,142MM, a decrease of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direct Line Insurance Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLG is 0.22%, an increase of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.15% to 244,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEQIX - Franklin Mutual Quest Fund holds 28,885K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 19,494K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 18,745K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,829K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLG by 20.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,496K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,646K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLG by 19.83% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 15,834K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,453K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLG by 21.84% over the last quarter.

See all Direct Line Insurance Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.