Deutsche Reiterates Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LSE:DPH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LSE:DPH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.17% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dechra Pharmaceuticals is 4,017.32. The forecasts range from a low of 2,878.50 to a high of $5,250.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.17% from its latest reported closing price of 3,184.00.

The projected annual revenue for Dechra Pharmaceuticals is 810MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Maintains 1.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dechra Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 10.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPH is 0.56%, an increase of 22.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 28,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,701K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPH by 3.02% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,731K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 13.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPH by 4.79% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,710K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPH by 0.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,461K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPH by 0.04% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 1,341K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPH by 5.24% over the last quarter.

