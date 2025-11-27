Deutsche Reiterates Cranswick (CRWKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Cranswick (OTCPK:CRWKF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cranswick. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWKF is 0.29%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 2,084K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 755K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWKF by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 472K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWKF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWKF by 9.20% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWKF by 4.55% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 120K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWKF by 6.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

