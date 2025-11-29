Deutsche Reiterates Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCPK:CCHBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.93% Upside

As of April 25, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola HBC is $39.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.75 to a high of $48.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from its latest reported closing price of $37.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola HBC is 10,543MM, a decrease of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCHBF is 0.24%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 29,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,914K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCHBF by 6.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,808K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCHBF by 2.38% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 1,607K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,411K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCHBF by 4.70% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,361K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCHBF by 6.86% over the last quarter.

