Deutsche Reiterates Coca-Cola HBC (CCH) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Coca-Cola HBC with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Developed International Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNIDX - Fidelity International Sustainability Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast International Value Portfolio holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

IICFX - Voya Multi-Manager International Factors Fund Class I holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCH is 0.15%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 23,145K shares.

