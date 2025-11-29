Deutsche Reiterates Coca-Cola HBC AG - Depositary Receipt (CCHGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Coca-Cola HBC AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CCHGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola HBC AG - Depositary Receipt is $56.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.68 to a high of $72.10. The average price target represents an increase of 63.10% from its latest reported closing price of $34.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola HBC AG - Depositary Receipt is 10,543MM, a decrease of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCHGY is 0.06%, an increase of 24.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AUXAX - Auxier Focus Fund A Shares holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCHGY by 14.82% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 57.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCHGY by 83.47% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares.

