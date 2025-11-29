Deutsche Reiterates British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (BTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.42% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt is $59.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.28 to a high of $72.58. The average price target represents an increase of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $58.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt is 31,773MM, an increase of 24.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTI is 0.33%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 382,052K shares. The put/call ratio of BTI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 64,057K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,166K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTI by 8.33% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 38,423K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,516K shares , representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTI by 33.22% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 28,555K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,682K shares , representing an increase of 17.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTI by 36.33% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 26,557K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,001K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTI by 20.40% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,069K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,510K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTI by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.