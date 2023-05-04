Deutsche Reiterates BP (LSE:BP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of BP (LSE:BP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BP is 633.52. The forecasts range from a low of 517.12 to a high of $1,050.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.06% from its latest reported closing price of 487.10.

The projected annual revenue for BP is 250,934MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.47%, an increase of 38.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.18% to 83,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 30,093K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,448K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 18.41% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 23,693K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,647K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 13.71% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8,864K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,190K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 1.53% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 4,676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 7.48% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 4,298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 37.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 76.84% over the last quarter.

