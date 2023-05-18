Deutsche Reiterates BOOHOO GROUP PLC GBP.01 (LSE:BOO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of BOOHOO GROUP PLC GBP.01 (LSE:BOO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BOOHOO GROUP PLC GBP.01 is 56.69. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.59% from its latest reported closing price of 44.09.

The projected annual revenue for BOOHOO GROUP PLC GBP.01 is 1,839MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOOHOO GROUP PLC GBP.01. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 16.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOO is 0.03%, a decrease of 36.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.59% to 71,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 30,000K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 10,907K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSCX - T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund holds 6,286K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,791K shares, representing a decrease of 262.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOO by 70.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,493K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 4,578K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,357K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOO by 1.83% over the last quarter.

