Deutsche Reiterates Bodycote (BYPLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Bodycote (OTCPK:BYPLF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bodycote. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYPLF is 0.13%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.80% to 28,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 5,505K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,506K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 29.09% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 2,684K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 16.30% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,576K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 36.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,562K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 21.47% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,311K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYPLF by 27.83% over the last quarter.

