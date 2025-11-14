Deutsche Reiterates B&M European Value Retail (BMRPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of B&M European Value Retail (OTCPK:BMRPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.97% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail is $3.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.56 to a high of $5.99. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.97% from its latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for B&M European Value Retail is 5,646MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRPF is 0.33%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 287,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 40,039K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,496K shares , representing an increase of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 28.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 35,955K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,504K shares , representing an increase of 23.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 26.33% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 35,305K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,400K shares , representing a decrease of 20.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 7.00% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 13,883K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,015K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 38.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,810K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,115K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 35.66% over the last quarter.

