Deutsche Reiterates Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.97% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Babcock International Group is 394.13. The forecasts range from a low of 328.25 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.97% from its latest reported closing price of 310.40.

The projected annual revenue for Babcock International Group is 4,064MM, a decrease of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock International Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAB is 0.30%, a decrease of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 57,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,371K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,276K shares, representing a decrease of 20.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 6.35% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,099K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,282K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 4,010K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 4,004K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,397K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,411K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 1.48% over the last quarter.

