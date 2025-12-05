Deutsche Reiterates Avon Technologies (AVNBF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Avon Technologies (OTCPK:AVNBF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.25% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avon Technologies is $18.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.67 to a high of $20.47. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from its latest reported closing price of $14.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avon Technologies is 291MM, a decrease of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avon Technologies. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNBF is 0.05%, an increase of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 1,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 450K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNBF by 53.59% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 267K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNBF by 26.80% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 165K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 60K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 38.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNBF by 4.69% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 29K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNBF by 19.37% over the last quarter.

