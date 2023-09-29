Deutsche Reiterates Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE:AML) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.58% Upside

As of September 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is 406.05. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.58% from its latest reported closing price of 261.00.

The projected annual revenue for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is 1,691MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AML is 0.21%, an increase of 59.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.88% to 86,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 70,167K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,000K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 51.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,442K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing a decrease of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 30.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,254K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 62.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,029K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 59.43% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,343K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 37.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AML by 23.38% over the last quarter.

