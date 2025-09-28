Deutsche Reiterates 3i Group plc - Depositary Receipt (TGOPY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of 3i Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TGOPY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.69% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for 3i Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $15.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.76 to a high of $18.17. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.69% from its latest reported closing price of $18.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 3i Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 3,063MM, a decrease of 40.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPY is 0.22%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.69% to 292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 94K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 63K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 10.42% over the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing a decrease of 38.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 16.29% over the last quarter.

SGLIX - SGI Global Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 19.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPY by 57.74% over the last quarter.

