World Markets

Deutsche Post's DHL preparing sale of supply chain operations in Africa

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

DHL, the logistics arm of Deutsche Post, is preparing to sell its supply chain business operations in Africa, Germany's manager magazin said on Thursday, citing sources at the company.

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - DHL, the logistics arm of Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE, is preparing to sell its supply chain business operations in Africa, Germany's manager magazin said on Thursday, citing sources at the company.

The report said the business could be worth around 500 million euros ($553.20 million).

Deutsche Post was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; + 49 30 2888 51 26; Reuters Messaging: tassilo.hummel.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular