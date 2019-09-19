Deutsche Post's DHL preparing sale of supply chain operations in Africa

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - DHL, the logistics arm of Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE, is preparing to sell its supply chain business operations in Africa, Germany's manager magazin said on Thursday, citing sources at the company.

The report said the business could be worth around 500 million euros ($553.20 million).

Deutsche Post was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)

