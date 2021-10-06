Deutsche Post to sells e-van business to Odin Automotive

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published

German postal services group Deutsche Post wants to sell the production rights of its electric van business StreetScooter to Luxembourg-based Odin Automotive, the German cartel office said.

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German postal services group Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE wants to sell the production rights of its electric van business StreetScooter to Luxembourg-based Odin Automotive, the German cartel office said.

According to the cartel office website, Odin Automotive aims to acquire 100% stake in StreetScooter Engineering GmbH, which the Bonn-based company acquired in 2014.

Deutsche Post declined to comment on the deal which was first reported by Die Welt newspaper.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More