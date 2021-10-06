Deutsche Post to sells e-van business to Odin Automotive

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German postal services group Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE wants to sell the production rights of its electric van business StreetScooter to Luxembourg-based Odin Automotive, the German cartel office said.

According to the cartel office website, Odin Automotive aims to acquire 100% stake in StreetScooter Engineering GmbH, which the Bonn-based company acquired in 2014.

Deutsche Post declined to comment on the deal which was first reported by Die Welt newspaper.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Madeline Chambers)

