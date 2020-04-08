Deutsche Post sees signs of stabilisation in Europe

Adds details, background

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE said on Wednesday it is seeing signs of business stabilising in Europe and is optimistic that the region will follow the recovery that is already underway in China.

Deutsche Post's DHL business has been back to growth in China since the first week of March and it assumes there will be a similar pattern in Europe as lockdowns due to the new coronavirus are lifted, CEO Frank Appel told journalists.

Appel said there were encouraging signals already in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Deutsche Post said late on Tuesday that the new coronavirus had caused its business to drop below internal forecasts by 50 million euros $54.31 million) in February and by 150 million euros in March, forcing it to abandon its 2020 profit goals.

While the company has seen a decline in its German mail business as there has been a drop in postal marketing, it has seen a big jump in parcel shipments, with Appel saying it is handling volumes like it usually sees before Christmas.

The infection rate among workers is lower than in the general population, which suggests that steps the company is taking to protect staff are working, Appel said.

Deutsche Post is in a very comfortable liquidity position, finance chief Melanie Kreis said, with Appel adding he assumed the company would pay its dividend when it is able to reschedule its annual general meeting.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)

