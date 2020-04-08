Deutsche Post sees signs of stabilisation in Europe

German logistics group Deutsche Post AG said on Wednesday it is seeing signs of business stabilising in Europe and is optimistic that the region will follow the recovery that is already underway in China.

Deutsche Post's DHL business has been back to growth in China since the first week of March and it assumes there will be a similar pattern in Europe as lockdowns due to the new coronavirus are lifted, CEO Frank Appel told journalists.

