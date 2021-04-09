Deutsche Post sees 2021 EBIT significantly above 5.6 bln euros

Q1 EBIT at 1.9 bln eur

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE on Friday nudged up its outlook for operating profit in 2021, boosted by a strong first quarter that saw earnings nearly quadruple.

The company said it now expects operating profit (EBIT) of significantly more than 5.6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in 2021. It previously only said that EBIT would be higher than 5.6 billion euros.

"The positive development of the group's businesses seen in Q4 2020 has continued well through the first quarter 2021," the company said.

Preliminary EBIT came in at 1.9 billion euros in the first quarter, up from 592 million in the same period last year when one-off effects due to Streetscooter and the coronavirus pandemic weighed on results.

"There were no one-time effects recorded in Q1 2021," the company said.

Shares in the group -- which will release full first-quarter results on May 5 -- rose as much as 2.3% following the announcement.

($1 = 0.8413 euros)

