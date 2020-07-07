Deutsche Post reports strong results, to pay staff bonus

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE reported a 16% rise in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and said it would pay its 500,000 employees a 300 euro ($339) bonus as a reward for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post and freight companies, has been handling a big increase in parcel shipments during the pandemic, although its global freight business has been hit by the slowdown in the global economy.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edmund Blair)

