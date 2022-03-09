Deutsche Post reports 65% rise in 2021 operating profit

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche PostDPWGn.DE reported a 65% increase in 2021 operating profit to 8.0 billion euros ($8.74 billion) and said growth in global logistics activities would likely continue in 2022, although at a slower pace.

For the 2022 financial year, the group said on Wednesday it expects earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) of 8.0 billion euros with a variance of plus or minus 5%.

"Our forecast does not include the impact of the conflict in Eastern Europe on global economic growth and global transport markets, which is currently difficult to assess," Chief Executive Frank Appel said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.