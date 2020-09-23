Deutsche Post reaches deal with unions to hike wages

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE has reached a deal with 140,000 employees covered by collective bargaining for a 3% wage increase from next January and a further 2% from January 2022.

Employees at Deutsche Post DHL, which has been handling a big increase in parcel shipments during the coronavirus pandemic, had put the company under pressure to meet their demands by holding a series of work stoppages in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

