Deutsche Post raises targets as ecommerce booms

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post raised its medium-term financial targets on Tuesday after beating forecasts for 2020, predicting that the boom in ecommerce driven by the coronavirus pandemic will continue and world trade will gradually recover.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post and freight companies, expects operating profit to rise to more than 5.6 billion euros ($6.64 billion)in 2021, and to more than 6.0 billion in 2023, after a 17% rise to 4.8 billion in 2020. ($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt) ((+4930220133580; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE POST RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.