Deutsche Post raises targets as ecommerce booms

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

Deutsche Post raised its medium-term financial targets on Tuesday after beating forecasts for 2020, predicting that the boom in ecommerce driven by the coronavirus pandemic will continue and world trade will gradually recover.

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post raised its medium-term financial targets on Tuesday after beating forecasts for 2020, predicting that the boom in ecommerce driven by the coronavirus pandemic will continue and world trade will gradually recover.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post and freight companies, expects operating profit to rise to more than 5.6 billion euros ($6.64 billion)in 2021, and to more than 6.0 billion in 2023, after a 17% rise to 4.8 billion in 2020. ($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt) ((+4930220133580; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE POST RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters