Deutsche Post raises outlook after strong third quarter

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE raised its outlook for full-year operating profit on Wednesday as it continues to benefit from a big rise in ecommerce during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post and freight companies, said it now expects group operating profit of 4.1-4.4 billion euros ($4.8-5.2 billion), up from a previous 3.5-3.8 billion.

Its shares were up 2% after the unscheduled news.

($1 = 0.8499 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((+49 30 2888 5081; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.