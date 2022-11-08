Deutsche Post raises 2022 EBIT guidance

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2022 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) "in response to the continuing positive business and earnings performance in the DHL divisions".

The group raised its EBIT guidance for the current financial year to around 8.4 billion euros ($8.40 billion) from around 8.0 billion euros previously.

"The mid-term outlook for 2024 remains stable with an EBIT of around EUR 8.5 billion," the group added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9997 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.