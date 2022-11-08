Deutsche Post raises 2022 EBIT guidance

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 08, 2022 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2022 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) "in response to the continuing positive business and earnings performance in the DHL divisions".

The group raised its EBIT guidance for the current financial year to around 8.4 billion euros ($8.40 billion) from around 8.0 billion euros previously.

"The mid-term outlook for 2024 remains stable with an EBIT of around EUR 8.5 billion," the group added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9997 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter