Deutsche Post Q4 Results Down, Dividend Stable, To Buyback Addl EUR 1 Bln; Sees Higher EBIT By FY26

(RTTNews) - German logistics major DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit fell 26.5 percent to 981 million euros from last year's 1.34 billion euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.83 euro, down 25.2 percent from 1.11 euros a year ago.

EBIT fell 14.6 percent to 1.64 billion euros from last year's 1.92 billion euros.

Revenue for the quarter also declined 10.2 percent to 21.35 billion euros from 23.78 billion euros last year.

Further, the company said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.85 euros per share, same as last year, to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 3.

The company also said the existing share buyback program till 2024 will be extended until 2025 and the volume increased by 1 billion euros to 4 billion euros.

Looking ahead for the financial year of 2024, DHL Group forecasts EBIT of between 6.0 billion euros and 6.6 billion euros, compared to 6.3 billion euros in fiscal 2023.

In its medium-term forecast for 2026, DHL Group anticipates an operating result of 7.5 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros.

