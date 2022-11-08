Deutsche Post Q3 Profir Rises, Margin Down; Lifts FY22 EBIT View, Backs FY24 Forecast

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a package delivery and logistic major, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter consolidated net profit grew 13 percent to 1.23 billion euros from last year's 1.09 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 1.02 euros, up 16 percent from 0.88 euro last year.

Operating profit or EBIT improved 15.2 percent from last year to 2.0 billion euros. At 8.5 percent, the EBIT margin was slightly below the prior-year level of 8.8 percent.

Revenue grew 20 percent to 24.04 billion euros from last year's 20.04 billion euros.

Further, Deutsche Post raised fiscal 2022 EBIT guidance thanks to its international DHL business, and said it is well on track to achieve EBIT of around 8.4 billion euros.

The company previously expected EBIT of 8.0 billion euros with a maximum variance of + / - 5 percent.

The mid-term outlook for 2024 remains stable with an EBIT of around 8.5 billion euros.

