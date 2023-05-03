News & Insights

Deutsche Post Q1 operating profit beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN

May 03, 2023 — 01:14 am EDT

May 3 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE reported higher than expected operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday despite an impact from deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

The company achieved an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.64 billion euros ($1.81 billion). Investors had expected it to reach 1.46 billion euros, according to a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9071 euros)

