Deutsche Post Q1 operating profit beats expectations

May 3 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE reported higher than expected operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday despite an impact from deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

The company achieved an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.64 billion euros ($1.81 billion). Investors had expected it to reach 1.46 billion euros, according to a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9071 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.