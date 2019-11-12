Deutsche Post profits jump as ecommerce booms, prices up

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL DPWGn.DE reported an almost tripling of third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as it benefited from increases in German postage and parcel prices and its freight division kept growing even as global trade slows.

The German post and logistics group saw third quarter operating earnings jump to 942 million euros from 376 million a year ago, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 890 million, while revenue rose 4.7% to 15.6 billion euros.

The company said its international express business and the German parcel business grew especially strongly due to booming ecommerce and it confirmed its operating profit guidance for 2019.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

