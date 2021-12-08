Deutsche Post names Tobias Meyer CEO from 2023

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE said on Wednesday that Tobias Meyer will take over as new chief executive in May 2023 from long-serving boss Frank Appel, whose contract has been extended until then.

Meyer, who has been the head of the German post and parcel division and a member of the group's management board since March 2019, will lead the global business services unit from July 2022 before becoming the group's CEO in May 2023, it added.

On Monday, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Appel's contract, which expires in 2022, was likely to be extended.

"After careful consideration, I have decided not to remain for another full term in office," Appel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Appel is also the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson)

