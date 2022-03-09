Deutsche Post expects slower recovery in 2022

2022 EBIT seen at around 8 bln euros, up or down 5%

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DPWGn.DEsaid it expected growth in global logistics to slow in 2022 with intercontinental freight capacity only set to ease in the second half of the year.

Deutsche Post, one of the world's biggest logistics companies, forecast earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) to stay flat at around 8.0 billion euros ($8.73 billion), with a variance of plus or minus 5%, after a 65% rise in 2021.

It said the guidance is based on the assumption that ecommerce will stay strong and continue to grow after a period of normalisation following the boom seen during the coronavirus pandemic, when Deutsche Post saw sales and profits soar.

It added the forecast does not include the impact of the conflict on Ukraine, saying it was difficult to assess how that would affect global economic growth and transport markets.

It expects EBIT to rise to around 8.5 billion in 2024.

The company said it only expects intercontinental transport capacity to ease in the second half of 2022, at the earliest. Freight rates have soared due to a shortage of passenger aircraft during coronavirus lockdowns and congestion at ports.

Deutsche Post also announced a new share buyback programme of up to 2 billion euros.

