Deutsche Post DHL's DHL Express Places Order For Nine More 767-300BCF With Boeing

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) announced late Sunday that logistics company DHL Express, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), placed a firm order for nine more 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters or BCF.

This is DHL's largest single 767-300BCF order to date. DHL has taken delivery of seven of a batch of eight 767-300BCF, that have been leased to DHL partner airlines in the Middle East and Latin America to support its expanding regional networks.

The additional freighters are expected to help expand DHL's long-haul intercontinental fleet in response to increased global demand for cargo capacity.

Geoff Kehr, senior vice president, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express, said, "Our goal is to enhance our well-connected global network whilst reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption to benefit the environment, partners and customers alike."

The company noted that the 767-300BCF is the world's most efficient medium widebody converted freighter and can carry up to 51.6 tonnes, up to 6,190 kilometers. 767 Freighters provide the lowest operating costs per trip with excellent payload and range capability.

Boeing has more than 100 orders and commitments to date for the 767-300BCF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.