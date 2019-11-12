Deutsche Post DHL Q3 Profit Surges; Confirms EBIT Outlook For Years Ahead

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK), a German package delivery and supply chain management company, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests surged to 561 million euros from last year's 146 million euros.

Basic earnings per share improved to 0.45 euro from 0.12 euro a year ago.

Operating profit improved to 942 million euros from 376 million euros last year. The company said the prior-year figure was impacted by non-recurring expenses of 392 million euros at Post & Parcel Germany.

Group revenue increased 4.7 percent to 15.55 billion euros from 14.85 billion euros last year.

The company noted that all five divisions reported revenue and EBIT growth. The international express business and the German parcel business saw especially dynamic growth as e-commerce continued to boom.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its EBIT guidance for 2019, 2020 and 2022.

For the current financial year, Deutsche Post DHL continues to expect to increase operating profit to between 4.0 billion euros and 4.3 billion euros.

Further, Deutsche Post DHL Group has confirmed both its guidance for 2020 and the Strategy 2025 targets announced in October for the period until 2022, which put Group EBIT at more than 5.0 billion euros next year and at a minimum of 5.3 billion euros in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.