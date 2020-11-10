Deutsche Post DHL Q3 Profit Rises, Organic Revenue Up 9.0%; Confirms EBIT Guidance

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its third quarter net profit increased to 851 million euros from 561 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.67 euros compared to 0.45 euros. Operating profit (EBIT) rose nearly 50% to 1.4 billion euros. The EBIT margin rose to 8.5% from 6.1%.

Third quarter Group revenue increased by 4.4% to 16.2 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was at 9.0%, for the quarter.

Deutsche Post DHL Group expects operating profit to reach between 4.1 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros in 2020. The Group continues to expect to invest around 2.9 billion euros for the full year.

