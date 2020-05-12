Deutsche Post DHL Q1 Profit Down, Revenue Edges Up; Confirms FY22 View

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated net profit declined 59.7 percent to 301 million euros from last year's 746 million euros.

Earnings per share fell 60 percent to 0.24 euro from 0.60 euro a year ago.

Operating profit or EBIT fell 48.9 percent to 592 million euros from last year's 1.16 billion euros. Adjusted operating profit stood at approximately 1 billion euros, around 200 million euros over the prior-year figure.

In the first quarter of 2020, all five divisions reported an operating profit despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on earnings.

Revenue improved 0.9 percent to 15.48 billion euros from 15.35 billion euros last year.

The company, which withdrew its fiscal 2020 outlook on April 7, now said a new guidance will be issued as soon as a more reliable basis is in place to enable a detailed earnings forecast.

Further, the company confirmed its medium-term forecast of Group EBIT of at least 5.3 billion euros in 2022. The cumulative forecasts for capex and cash flows for 2020 to 2022 remain unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.