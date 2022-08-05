Deutsche Post confirms outlook with Q2 earnings up

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

German logistics company Deutsche Post reported an increase in revenue and earnings in the second quarter on Friday, while confirming its outlook for 2022.

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE reported an increase in revenue and earnings in the second quarter on Friday, while confirming its outlook for 2022.

Revenue rose by 23.4% year on year in the second quarter to 24 billion euros ($24.55 billion) while profit from operating activities (EBIT) grew by 12.2% to 2.3 billion euros.

This compared to forecasted second-quarter revenue of 21.8 billion euros and EBIT of 2 billion euros, according to an analysts' poll posted on the company website.

($1 = 0.9774 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters