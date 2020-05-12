Deutsche Post confirms coronavirus hit to earnings

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE confirmed on Tuesday it took a first-quarter hit to earnings of 210 million euros ($226.97 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit its global freight business but boosted parcel volumes.

Deutsche Post, which had already published preliminary figures last month, said group revenue rose 0.9% to 15.5 billion euros, while operating profit almost halved to 592 million.

It said it could still not give full-year guidance for 2020, but confirmed its medium-term forecast for operating profit of at least 5.3 billion euros by 2022.

($1 = 0.9252 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((+49 30 2888 5081; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.