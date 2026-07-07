Markets

Deutsche Post Announces Q2 Prelim. Results, Raises FY26 Earnings Outlook

July 07, 2026 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Deutsche Post AG (DPSTF.PK) announced preliminary results for the second quarter, reporting revenue growth and positive earnings momentum, especially in the DHL Express division.

During the quarter, group revenue rose by 10 percent year-over-year, whereas group EBIT reached around 1,850 million euros, compared to 1,429 million euros last year.

The company attributed the rise in earnings to the reduced cost base resulting from the Fit for Growth measures, which had a positive impact across the group.

In light of these positive results, the company now expects reported group EBIT of over 6.5 billion euros for the fiscal year 2026, up from the previously estimated 6.2 billion euros.

Currently, the company's stock is trading at $63.72, up 0.33 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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