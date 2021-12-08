Deutsche Post AG: Tobias Meyer To Become Group CEO In May 2023 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) said Post & Parcel Germany CEO, Tobias Meyer, will become Group CEO in May 2023. He will take over responsibility for the Global Business Services department from July 2022. Tobias Meyer has been CEO of P&P Germany and a member of the DPDHL Management Board since March 2019. The Supervisory Board has extended Frank Appel's contract until the AGM in 2023.

The company also said Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post & Parcel Germany, will take over as CEO P&P Germany on July 1, 2022

