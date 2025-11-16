Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (XTRA:PBB) Price Target Decreased by 13.73% to 5.24

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (XTRA:PBB) has been revised to 5,24 € / share. This is a decrease of 13.73% from the prior estimate of 6,07 € dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,04 € to a high of 7,56 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.23% from the latest reported closing price of 4,62 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBB is 0.05%, an increase of 19.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.68% to 172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 116K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBB by 11.59% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBB by 20.03% over the last quarter.

