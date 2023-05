MUNICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Munich-based lender pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank PBBG.DE has signed a letter of intent for the sale of Capveriant, CEO Andreas Arndt said on Monday.

(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.