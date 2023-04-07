Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (KTF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.62%, the lowest has been 3.62%, and the highest has been 5.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTF is 0.19%, a decrease of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 18,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HCBSX - The Intermediate Term Municipal Bond Ii Portfolio Hc Strategic Shares holds 130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 84K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 45.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 281K shares.

SNTIX - Sit Tax-Free Income Fund holds 93K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (the Fund), formerly Deutsche Municipal Income Trust, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax.

