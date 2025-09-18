Is Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 121 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLAKY's full-year earnings has moved 21.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DLAKY has gained about 37.3% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 5.9%. As we can see, Deutsche Lufthansa AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is LATAM (LTM). The stock has returned 75.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, LATAM's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deutsche Lufthansa AG belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.9% so far this year, so DLAKY is performing better in this area. LATAM is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deutsche Lufthansa AG and LATAM as they could maintain their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.