Deutsche Lufthansa Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DLAKY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Deutsche Lufthansa A G (Symbol: DLAKY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.13, changing hands as low as $7.08 per share. Deutsche Lufthansa A G shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLAKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLAKY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.05 per share, with $9.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.09.

