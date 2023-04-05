Markets
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Reaches Deal For Sale Of Remaining LSG Group Business

April 05, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) has signed an agreement with private equity group AURELIUS for the sale of the remaining LSG Group business. The company noted that the divestment of the catering segment is part of its strategy to focus more on its airline business in the future. The transaction is expected to have a positive effect on Lufthansa Group's adjusted EBIT and adjusted ROCE.

The carve-out deal includes all classic catering, onboard retail and food commerce activities and brands of the LSG Group.

Stocks mentioned

