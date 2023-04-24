Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (FWB:DKG) Price Target Decreased by 6.15% to 10.37

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (FWB:DKG) has been revised to 10.37 / share. This is an decrease of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 11.05 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.73% from the latest reported closing price of 7.64 / share.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Maintains 6.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

