Deutsche Initiates Coverage of Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Deutsche initiated coverage of Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocado Group is 922.15. The forecasts range from a low of 358.55 to a high of $3,045.00. The average price target represents an increase of 79.83% from its latest reported closing price of 512.80.

The projected annual revenue for Ocado Group is 2,892MM, an increase of 15.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocado Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCDO is 0.13%, an increase of 15.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 190,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 52,946K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 47,079K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,399K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,991K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,694K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCDO by 30.63% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 5,417K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCDO by 30.02% over the last quarter.

