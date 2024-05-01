Deutsche Initiates Coverage of Fevertree Drinks (AIM:FEVR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Deutsche initiated coverage of Fevertree Drinks (AIM:FEVR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.13% Upside

As of April 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fevertree Drinks is 1,259.10. The forecasts range from a low of 707.00 to a high of $1,680.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from its latest reported closing price of 1,133.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fevertree Drinks is 430MM, an increase of 18.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

Fevertree Drinks Maintains 1.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fevertree Drinks. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEVR is 0.31%, an increase of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 17,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,411K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,410K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,387K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEVR by 5.17% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 856K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 737K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.