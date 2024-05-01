Deutsche Initiates Coverage of Britvic (LSE:BVIC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Deutsche initiated coverage of Britvic (LSE:BVIC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Britvic is 977.74. The forecasts range from a low of 878.70 to a high of $1,155.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of 884.50.

The projected annual revenue for Britvic is 1,815MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

Britvic Maintains 3.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Britvic. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVIC is 0.27%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 40,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,667K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,704K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 1.24% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 5,275K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,912K shares , representing a decrease of 31.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 15.85% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,638K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 1.32% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,632K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing an increase of 20.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 15.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,089K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

